Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.