Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CNNB opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79. Cincinnati Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities.

