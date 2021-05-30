Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ CNNB opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79. Cincinnati Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About Cincinnati Bancorp
