McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,630.00

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,630 ($47.43) and last traded at GBX 3,560 ($46.51), with a volume of 48842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,550 ($46.38).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.05 million and a PE ratio of -15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,532.66, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get McColl's Retail Group alerts:

In other McColl’s Retail Group news, insider Dominic Lavelle bought 50,000 shares of McColl’s Retail Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.