Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the April 29th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DAIO opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.13. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

