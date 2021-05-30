Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 47.3% in May

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ EBIZ opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

