Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 105,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 371,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$109.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$31.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,603,500 shares in the company, valued at C$6,156,997.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 220,000 shares of company stock worth $61,420.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

