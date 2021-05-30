DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 417 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $20,866.68.

DermTech stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. Research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

