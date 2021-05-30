First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Claude E. Davis Sells 16,917 Shares

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.47 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 701,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 264,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.