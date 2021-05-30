Insider Selling: Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Director Sells $330,792.00 in Stock

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:CBB opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $784.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.39. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cincinnati Bell
Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.