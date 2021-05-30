Insider Selling: Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Director Sells $330,792.00 in Stock

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $784.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.39. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,753,000 after buying an additional 422,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,930,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,986,000 after buying an additional 118,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,430,000 after buying an additional 218,375 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,246,000 after buying an additional 807,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 1,279,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

