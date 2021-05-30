Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $102.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

