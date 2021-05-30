Bank of Nova Scotia Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.