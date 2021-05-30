Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $20.10 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,270 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of First Solar worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in First Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,093 shares of company stock worth $3,109,203. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

