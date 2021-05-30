Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $419.47 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.86.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

