Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.10 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Incyte worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Incyte by 6,235.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after buying an additional 554,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Incyte by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

