Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,125,341 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,153,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ryanair by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 179,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

