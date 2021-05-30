Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zuora were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zuora by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 387,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

ZUO stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

