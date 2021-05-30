Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

JEF opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.