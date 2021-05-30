Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of FOX by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

