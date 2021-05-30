Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $47,541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 354,435 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 58.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,671,000 after acquiring an additional 227,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,410,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

