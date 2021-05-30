Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

