Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $194.30 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.