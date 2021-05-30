Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 447,139 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 65.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 447,139 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 270,184 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,505,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $153,410,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

