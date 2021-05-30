Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 126,726 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of DaVita worth $24,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 66.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

