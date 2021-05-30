Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.32

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROXG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 1515553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROXG shares. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

