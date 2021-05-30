Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 11.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,316.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,398.20 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

