Head to Head Survey: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and SCWorx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 7.25 -$54.53 million N/A N/A SCWorx $5.21 million 2.95 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% SCWorx -167.68% -152.24% -83.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genius Sports and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 2 0 3.00 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Sports presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Genius Sports’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than SCWorx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genius Sports beats SCWorx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; ScanWorx, a mobile perioperative closed loop scanning solution; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enable deployment of a virtual item master files. The company sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its distribution and reseller partnerships. In addition, it provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. Further, the company focuses on selling rapid test kits for COVID-19; and personal protective equipment. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

