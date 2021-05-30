Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $105,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

