32,256 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after purchasing an additional 443,404 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,827. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.44, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

