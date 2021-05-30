Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJW. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SJW Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,023,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $64.45 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

