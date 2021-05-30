MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSM opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $7,436,623 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

