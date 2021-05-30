Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $426,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,679,000 after buying an additional 95,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,601,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $20.79 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

