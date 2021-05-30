Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,292,783 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $139.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.