Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.61 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Insiders sold 48,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

