Cara A. Sylvester Sells 1,950 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TGT opened at $226.92 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

