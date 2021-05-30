Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou Sells 30,789 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 30,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $478,153.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,581.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Eric Benhamou sold 818 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $12,695.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $832.64 million, a P/E ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.