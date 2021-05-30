Robert L. Miodunski Sells 12,500 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

