Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $41.91 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of -1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,964 shares of company stock worth $2,071,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,047 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

