Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

TITN stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $690.91 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.