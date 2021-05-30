Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP Sells $628,300.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $628,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Leonard Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,239,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00.

Athene stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $63.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Athene by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth about $97,524,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

