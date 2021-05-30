Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP Sells $628,300.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $628,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
John Leonard Golden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 25th, John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,239,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00.
Athene stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $63.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68.
ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Athene by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth about $97,524,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.