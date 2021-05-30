Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,980 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,382 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after acquiring an additional 83,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,376,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $9,827,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

