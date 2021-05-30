Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 296 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $854.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $643.91 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $867.49 and a 200-day moving average of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

