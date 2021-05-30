Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,250 shares of company stock worth $14,908,763. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $497.05 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.62 and a 200 day moving average of $438.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.