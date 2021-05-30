Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Omeros by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.14. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

