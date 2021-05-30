Dale Craig Kesler Sells 10,000 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EXP opened at $146.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Truist raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

