Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,917 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of -392.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

