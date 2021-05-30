Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.08.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.93. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,812 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,133 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.