Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $233.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Zscaler stock opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,379,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,812 shares of company stock worth $16,112,133. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

