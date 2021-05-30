Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $59.00 at BTIG Research

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $49.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.28.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,420,316 shares in the company, valued at $483,747,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,012,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

