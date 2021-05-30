Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rises By 150.0%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

