Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the April 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRCOY. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

